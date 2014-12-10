TriLink BioTechnologies Secures Contract For The Synthesis Of Ebola Vaccine

SAN DIEGO (December 10, 2014) – TriLink BioTechnologies (TriLink), a leader in manufacturing high quality nucleic acids, today announced that it secured a contract with Battelle for the manufacture of mRNA to support vaccine development against filoviruses. The contract is in support of a project conducted by Medical Countermeasure Systems (MCS) – Joint Vaccine Acquisition Program (JVAP). MCS-JVAP works in conjunction with the Department of Defense to advance development, testing, FDA licensing, production, and storage of biological defense vaccines.

The overall goal of the MCS-JVAP project is to create a trivalent vaccine effective against aerosolized exposure to Ebola Sudan, Ebola Zaire, and Marburg viruses. These viruses are highly lethal and may be used as biological warfare agents. Currently there are limited measures to fight against filovirus infections. TriLink’s role is to synthesize the mRNA needed for preclinical studies and scale up the process in preparation for the synthesis of clinical grade material.

“We are very excited to have been awarded this contract with Battelle for the MCS-JVAP project. TriLink is well known for our expertise in modified nucleic acid chemistry and mRNA manufacturing. This, coupled with our experience in the production of alphavirus replicons aligns well with the fundamental needs of this research, " said TriLink President and CEO, Dr. Richard Hogrefe. “Because we are a pharmaceutical grade GMP manufacturer we will be able to see this project into the clinic.”

The project is sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center. ATTN: DTIC-AI, B723 John J. Kingman Rd., Ste 0944, Fort Belvoir, VA 22060-6218.

# # #

About TriLink

TriLink manufactures high quality nucleic acid-based products for the research, diagnostic and therapeutic markets. TriLink operates an ISO 9001 certified quality system and is compliant with ICH Q7, 21 CFR 210 and 21 CFR 820. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 75 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, visit their web site at www.trilinkbiotech.com.

About Medical Countermeasure Systems Joint Vaccine Acquisition Program (MCS-JVAP)

MCS-JVAP develops, produces, and fields FDA-licensed biological defense vaccines to protect the Warfighter from biological agents. It is a program within DOD’s Joint Project Manager Medical Countermeasure Systems (JPM-MCS) which facilitates the advanced development and acquisition of medical countermeasures and systems to enhance our nation’s biodefense response capability. JPM-MCS is a component of the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical and Biological Defense which aims to provide U.S. military forces and the nation with safe, effective, and innovative medical solutions to counter chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.

