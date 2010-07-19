TriLink BioTechnologies Enters Into Distribution and Supply Agreement With Affymetrix (Bedford, Massachusetts)

SAN DIEGO, July 19 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. (TriLink) today announced that a multi-year distribution and supply agreement has been signed with California-based Affymetrix, Inc., a leading supplier of genetic analysis technologies. Under the terms of agreement, Affymetrix will use TriLink’s high quality oligonucleotides in several of their kits.

“TriLink and Affymetrix have a long-standing, strong relationship, and we are thrilled to continue to grow with this great company,” commented CEO, Richard Hogrefe.

About TriLink

TriLink manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp PCR products for the diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 80 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, call 858-546-0004, email info@trilinkbiotech.com, or visit our web site at www.trilinkbiotech.com.

About Affymetrix

Affymetrix technology is used by the world’s top pharmaceutical, diagnostic and biotechnology companies, as well as leading academic, government and nonprofit research institutes. More than 1,900 systems have been shipped around the world and more than 21,000 peer-reviewed papers have been published using the technology.

Affymetrix is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and has manufacturing facilities in Cleveland, Ohio and Singapore. The company has about 1,000 employees worldwide and maintains sales and distribution operations across Europe and Asia. For more information about Affymetrix, please visit www.affymetrix.com.

Affymetrix products are for research use only and are not to be used in diagnostic procedures.

