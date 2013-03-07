TriLink BioTechnologies Awards Keck Science Department ResearchReward

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. (TriLink, trilinkbiotech.com) has granted Dr. Aaron Leconte of the WM Keck Science Department of Claremont McKenna, Pitzer and Scripps Colleges a ResearchReward for mutant polymerase research.

“The use of DNA biotechnologies is often limited by which DNA polymerases recognize which modified nucleotide analogs,” stated Dr. Leconte. “In my lab, we are working on discovering DNA polymerases with novel substrate recognition to expand the usefulness of modified nucleotides. TriLink is one of the leaders in the synthesis of high-quality, novel nucleotide analogs, and this ResearchRewards grant enables us to work on a significantly more diverse set of nucleotide analogs,” concluded Dr. Leconte.

“We are pleased that TriLink’s modified nucleotide analogs and custom oligonucleotides help advance directed enzyme evolution,” commented Richard Hogrefe, CEO of TriLink. “TriLink continues to expand its portfolio of nucleotide analogs to support researchers like Dr. Leconte, as they push the envelope of science.”

TriLink has been proud to support research and education with its ResearchReward Program, since the program’s inception in 2002. Over 35 grants have been awarded for research including nucleotide selectivity of error prone RNA viral polymerases, PCR primer design for undergraduate teaching and research, CleanAmp Primers for detection of mRNA expression and DNA repair studies of cross-linked DNA.

About TriLink’s ResearchRewards Program

TriLink offers ResearchRewards to help offset the cost of nucleic acid-based products to support educators and researchers. Applicants will be notified of the review results within 2 months. To download an application or learn more visit www.trilinkbiotech.com/about/researchrewards.asp.

About TriLink

TriLink manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp PCR products for the diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, long RNA transcript synthesis and contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 50 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, visit our web site at trilinkbiotech.com.

Contact:

Angela Tenenini

marketing@trilinkbiotech.com

SOURCE TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc.