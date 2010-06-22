TriLink BioTechnologies Awarded SBIR Phase II Grant: Chemical Determinants of DNA Ligase Fidelity

SAN DIEGO, June 22 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institutes of Health recently awarded TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. (TriLink) a Phase II SBIR Grant of approximately $725,000 to continue their work on developing reagents to enhance the specificity of DNA ligase. In these continued studies, the utility of chemically modified components will be explored as a potential means of enhancing ligation fidelity in a variety of advanced applications that employ DNA ligase, including SNP detection, proximity ligation, and sequencing by ligation. This is the fourth Phase II grant TriLink has been awarded and it will be funded through February 2012.

Dr. Natasha Paul, lead biologist, commented, “This grant demonstrates TriLink’s continued focus on solving molecular biology problems through chemistry.”

TriLink’s CEO, Richard Hogrefe stated, “TriLink is first and foremost a research and development team. We are committed to our science, as well as supporting our customers’ scientific advancements, and are confident we will soon offer a number of novel ligation products to compliment our CleanAmp PCR line of products.”

About TriLink

TriLink manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp PCR products for the diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 85 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, call 858-546-0004, email info@trilinkbiotech.com, or visit our web site at www.trilinkbiotech.com.

SOURCE TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc.