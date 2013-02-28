TriLink BioTechnologies Awarded SBIR Phase I Grant

SAN DIEGO (February 28, 2013) - TriLink BioTechnologies Inc. (TriLink, trilinkbiotech.com) was recently awarded a Phase I SBIR Grant of approximately $130,000 by the National Institutes of Health to develop an approach to RNA sample preparation for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) using TriLink’s expertise in nucleic acid chemistry. This is the sixth Phase I grant TriLink has been awarded and it will be funded through July 2013. TriLink plans to investigate methods to reduce formation of adapter dimers during RNA sample preparation which will remove the need for gel purification prior to sequencing.

“Improving the process of RNA sample preparation for next generation sequencing will increase the accessibility of this valuable tool,” commented Richard Hogrefe, CEO of TriLink. “We are pleased to utilize our strengths in the modification of nucleic acids to support the evolution of this technology.”

“Next generation sequencing is becoming the mainstay of genomics research,” said Dr. Natasha Paul, Principal Investigator on the grant. “We are pleased to contribute to this growing field streamline NGS sample preparation workflows for small RNA deep sequencing.”

About TriLink

TriLink manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp™ PCR products for the diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, long RNA transcript synthesis and contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 50 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, visit our web site at www.trilinkbiotech.com.