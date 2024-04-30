TriLink BioTechnologies® and Lonza Enter into Non-exclusive License and Supply Agreement for CleanCap® mRNA Capping Technology

Lonza customers can now access TriLink’s CleanCap ® mRNA capping technology for non-commercial use, enabling further development of critical mRNA therapeutics

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- TriLink BioTechnologies (TriLink®), a Maravai™ LifeSciences company (NASDAQ: MRVI) and global provider of life science reagents and services, has signed a non-exclusive License and Supply Agreement with Lonza, a global development and manufacturing partner to the pharma, biotech and nutrition industries. This agreement with Lonza strengthens TriLink’s objective to drive greater access to CleanCap® mRNA capping technologies as the demand for mRNA – a promising therapeutic modality – continues to grow.

According to the terms of the agreement, TriLink® will supply its patented CleanCap® M6, CleanCap® AG 3’OMe, CleanCap® AG, and CleanCap® AU cap analogs for use in Lonza’s global mRNA development and manufacturing services, from pre-clinical through Phase III programs. CleanCap® technology is a one-pot solution with over 95% capping efficiency that streamlines mRNA production processes when compared to legacy capping methods.

“CleanCap® technology is accelerating programs from discovery to the clinic via improved mRNA function, streamlined manufacturing, and maximized capped material yield,” shared Drew Burch, President of Nucleic Acid Production at TriLink. “We’re thrilled to offer our innovative capping solutions to Lonza and its customers.”

Since its launch in 2017, TriLink’s CleanCap® capping technology has continued to advance the mRNA capping industry and is used in a majority of approved mRNA and saRNA vaccines. In May 2023, TriLink introduced its most robust CleanCap analog to date, CleanCap® M6, with studies indicating increased mRNA expression by more than 30% versus enzymatic capping methods.

About TriLink BioTechnologies

TriLink BioTechnologies, a Maravai LifeSciences company, is a global leader in nucleic acid and mRNA solutions. TriLink delivers unrivaled chemical and biological experience, CDMO services, and high-quality readymade and custom materials, including its patented CleanCap® mRNA capping technology. Pharmaceutical leaders, biotech disruptors, and world governments depend on TriLink to meet their greatest challenges, from delivering the COVID-19 vaccine at warp speed, to empowering innovative treatments in oncology, infectious diseases, cardiology, and neurological disorders, to enabling future pandemic response plans.

For more information, visit trilinkbiotech.com.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit maravai.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240430716807/en/