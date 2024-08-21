SUBSCRIBE
TransMedics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

August 21, 2024 
ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Marriott Marquis New York. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

Event: Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” section of the TransMedics website at https://investors.transmedics.com. The Company’s standard investor presentation is also available through this link.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world’s leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Investor Contact:

Brian Johnston

332-895-3222

Investors@transmedics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedics-to-participate-in-the-morgan-stanley-22nd-annual-global-healthcare-conference-302227550.html

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.

