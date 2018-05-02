Transformative Pharmaceutical Solutions (TPS), LLC to Co-Present with Liquidia Technologies at the 6th Annual Chief Medical Officer Summit

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TPS, LLC, a privately-owned company, today announced that it will co-present with Liquidia Technologies on the implementation of its Adaptive Site Management model at the 6th Annual Chief Medical Officer Summit, to be held on May 7-8, at the Omni Parker House, Boston, MA, USA.

Adaptive Site Management (ASM) is an innovative and novel approach to clinical trial management that builds upon TPS’ integrated Adaptive Monitoring (iAM) solution which combines an integrated central team and RAPTOR® technology to provide a holistic E6(R2) compliant risk-based monitoring solution. By incorporating the personnel at the site into the workflow and using site-facing analytics, ASM transforms the traditional post-issue reactive approach into a proactive Quality by Design and Right the First-Time methodology. “ASM addresses all aspects of Quality Risk Management through the incorporation of people, process and technology thus yielding the greatest impact on quality, effectiveness and savings.” says Daniel Perlman, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of TPS. Mr. Perlman noted that the adoption of the Adaptive Site Management model can reduce overall clinical trials costs by a substantial amount.

About TPS, LLC

Transformative Pharmaceutical Solutions (TPS), founded by Daniel Perlman and Michael Smith Ph.D., offers customized, technology-enabled solutions to biopharmaceutical companies and clinical trial sites. Combined with our robust resource and recruiting engines, our solutions increase operational transparency, efficiencies, and quality while considerably decreasing cost.

With a management team comprised of executive leadership from both the Pharmaceutical and clinical trial service industries, Transformative Pharmaceutical Solutions (TPS) is uniquely qualified to partner with you to design innovative solutions that are based on people, process and technology.