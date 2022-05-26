Toronto Stock Exchange, Medexus Pharmaceuticals, The View From The C-Suite

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Ken D’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer, Medexus Pharmaceuticals (Medexus) (TSX: MDP) shares his Company’s story in an interview with TMX Group.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals, (TSX: MDP)

Medexus is a leader in innovative rare disease treatment solutions with a strong North American commercial platform and a portfolio of proven best-in-class products. Their current focus is on the therapeutic areas of hematology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. They continue to build a highly differentiated company with a growing portfolio of innovative and high-value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin their growth for the next decade.

