Toronto Stock Exchange, Medexus Pharmaceuticals, The View From The C-Suite

May 26, 2022 | 
1 min read

Ken D’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer, Medexus Pharmaceuticals (Medexus) (TSX: MDP) shares his Company’s story in an interview with TMX Group.

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Ken D’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer, Medexus Pharmaceuticals (Medexus) (TSX: MDP) shares his Company’s story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals, (TSX: MDP)

Medexus is a leader in innovative rare disease treatment solutions with a strong North American commercial platform and a portfolio of proven best-in-class products. Their current focus is on the therapeutic areas of hematology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. They continue to build a highly differentiated company with a growing portfolio of innovative and high-value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin their growth for the next decade.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Company Codes: Toronto:MDP
Events
