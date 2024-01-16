Therapeutic Solutions International Launches Adult Stem Cell Therapy Company Focused on Curing Epilepsy

ELK CITY, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI) announced the formation of Epilepsy Bio, Inc., a subsidiary company dedicated to commercializing intellectual property, clinical, and mechanistic findings associated with cellular and immunological approaches to epilepsy.

In October 2022, the Company announced successful treatment of an advanced epilepsy patient using its patented JadiCell universal donor stem cell product1. The Company has subsequently expanded its knowledge of the cellular mechanisms of action using human cells in vitro and animal models. Based on already possessed means of producing the cells, as well as a strong scientific rationale, the decision was made to place the technology and appropriate intellectual property into an independent subsidiary company.

“The immunological aspects of epilepsy cannot be ignored,” said Thomas Ichim, Ph.D., Board Member of the Company, and co-inventor of the epilepsy treatment technology. “Through combining various innovations involving blood-based assessment of brain inflammation, regenerative, and immunological interventions, we believe that we are close to significantly changing the standard of care for some subsets of this condition.”

It’s estimated that 1.2% of the people in the United States have active epilepsy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to a research report published by Spherical Insights, the Global Epilepsy Market Size was valued at USD 2.61 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 4.70 billion by 20302.

“Despite significant advancements in our understanding of epilepsy, there remains a significant subset of patients who do not adequately respond to treatment,” said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. “Having witnessed firsthand the positive effects of our approach, I believe it is imperative to get this technology translated into clinical practice as soon as ethically possible.”

“Therapeutic Solutions International has amassed a significant portfolio of intellectual property, trade secrets, and collaborations in the area of applied immunology and regenerative medicine,” said Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of the Company and co-inventor of the intellectual property. “As these technologies pass the proof-of-concept phase, we believe that spinning them out as independent entities will create significantly more value for shareholders, as well as allow more flexibility for entry into licensing and M&A deals. This marks our ninth subsidiary.”

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company’s corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com.

About Epilepsy Bio, Inc.

Epilepsy Bio is focused on treatment methods for reducing and/or reversing epilepsy through administration of mesenchymal stem cells to induce immune modulation and/or regenerative processes. The Company’s corporate website is www.epilepsybio.com.

