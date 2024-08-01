The Political Shape of the Future Clinical Trial Space

> Listen on Spotify

The 2023 ⁠New Benchmarks on Demographic Disparities in Pivotal Trials⁠ study indicates that as Black representation increases, clinical trial enrollment time decreases.

This is contradictory to what has been reported in the past. However, the highest disparity in clinical trial enrollment remains to be Black or African descent patients, with only a third being enrolled in clinical trials.

Understanding not just the benefits on patient lives, but also the cost-effectiveness of adequate representation, pharma companies are continuing to lean into DEI practices for their clinical trials.

In parallel, the legal environment for DEI initiatives has become unstable. With organizations actively pursuing legal cases against DEI initiatives, pharmaceutical and biotech companies must keep a watchful eye on judicial and political activities surrounding DEI and how these will shape the future of the clinical trial space in the United States.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Otis Johnson, PhD, MPA⁠, Principal Consultant and Co-founder, Trial Equity

⁠Pamela Tenaerts, MD, MBA⁠, Chief Science Officer, Medable

⁠Chris Hart,⁠ Partner, Co-Chair, Privacy and Data Security Group, Foley Hoag LLP

⁠Patrick Floody⁠, Executive Director, Global Clinical Trial Services, Regeneron

⁠Ken Getz⁠, Executive Director, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development; Professor, Tufts University School of Medicine

Disclaimer:The views expressed in this discussion by Patrick Floody are his own and do not represent those of Regeneron.