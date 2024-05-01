SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

The IRA, BMS’ Big Cuts, First WHIM Approval

May 1, 2024 | 
1 min read

J&J and BMS’ challenges to Medicare drug price negotiations shut down in federal court less than a week after BMS announced it was laying off more than 2,000 employees.

Earlier this week, a federal judge in New Jersey added fuel to the ongoing legal battle between Big Pharma and the government over the Inflation Reduction Act. The judge on Monday dismissed claims from Johnson & Johnson and Bristol Myers Squibb that Medicare’s drug price negotiations program is unconstitutional.

The big news last week also involved BMS, which announced it will let go 2,200 people by the end of 2024 in what the company is calling a “strategic productivity initiative.” Layoffs are already underway in New Jersey, California and elsewhere, and may be related to the pharma giant’s recent M&A spending spree.

Elsewhere around the industry, Q1 earnings season rolls on, with Sanofi and AstraZeneca also announcing cuts to their pipeline, while Gilead, Merck, and Lilly all touted numbers that exceeded expectations.

Finally, on the regulatory front, X4 Pharmaceuticals got a win this week with the approval of its first commercial drug—and the first therapy for an ultra-rare disease called WHIM.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.    

Heather McKenzie is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

FDA Approvals Layoffs Regulatory Government Podcasts IRA
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
IgA nephropathy
Novartis’ Fabhalta Gets FDA Accelerated Approval, Becomes First Complement Inhibitor for IgAN
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
MRI scans of the brain
Parkinson’s disease
Amneal Wins FDA Approval for Extended-Release Oral Parkinson’s Drug
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Exeternal view of the Servier's headquarters in France
Approvals
Servier Gets FDA Approval for First Targeted Therapy for Grade 2 IDH-Mutant Glioma
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac