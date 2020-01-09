The Clarke Companies Acquires Covex, LLC, to Better Connect Enterprise IT with Manufacturing & Operations for FDA Regulated Customers

Jan. 9, 2020 15:10 UTC

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Clarke Companies, a leading provider of packaging, automation, validation and vision inspection services to the Life Sciences Industry has added Covex, LLC, to its portfolio of businesses.

The combined organization leverages Clarke’s engineering pedigree in FDA regulated services in manufacturing and packaging with Covex’s strengths in the Enterprise IT stack, including computer systems validation, to provide a more connected, cohesive, and compliant IT, manufacturing and software systems environment. The expanded, connected platform will better serve its regulated Life Sciences customers as FDA regulations drive the convergence of enterprise IT with manufacturing and operations.

The Covex acquisition was led by private equity sponsor Lightview Capital, which originally invested in Clarke in 2015, and Maranon Capital, which provided debt financing. The acquisition doubles the size of The Clarke Companies, expands its geographic footprint and extends the roster of talent available to its clients. In addition, the synergies of the combined companies will deliver more value to its client base with Covex’s proven track record in quality management system consulting, compliance, IT validation and computer systems validation.

“The acquisition of Covex expands Clarke’s midwestern geographic footprint into the Northeast and Southeast’s biopharma and medical device markets and integrates the expertise of both companies for its enterprise customers who require a highly specialized and efficient single-source solution,” says John Duffin, President, The Clarke Companies. “This expansion benefits our clients by bridging the firewall between Information and Operational Technology, which is increasingly important as products, devices and systems become more connected.”

“The Covex team shares The Clarke Companies’ mission of trust, and as a single solution company we now bridge the gap between information and operational technologies for enterprise companies that produce life-saving drugs and medical devices,” says Rich Tabarrini, President of Covex, LLC, who remains with the company in his current capacity. “With Covex’s strong, established relationships with larger pharmaceutical companies the combined organization provides connected, cohesive, compliant IT, manufacturing and software systems. Plus, our teams will expand the geographic reach of these synergized services in the regulated life sciences arena.”

About The Clarke Companies™

The Clarke Companies include Clarke Solutions, Acquire Automation and Covex, LLC.

Clarke™ Solutions is a professional services firm, providing engineering, automation and validation services to enable clients to automate, validate, optimize and maintain life sciences products and manufacturing. Clarke Solutions is located in Fishers, Indiana. For more information: https://solutionsbyclarke.com/

Acquire Automation ™ is an automation solutions provider specializing in machine vision systems and automation to monitor every product, package and label for maximum quality to eliminate recalls. Acquire Automation is located in Fishers, Indiana. For more information: https://acquireautomation.com/

Covex, LLC, provides global validation and compliance services for the life sciences, food & beverage and chemical industries. Covex offers systems validation, regulatory compliance, engineering and IT services as an end-to-end solution. Covex’s offices are in Wayne, Pennsylvania. For more information: http://www.covexllc.com/

About Lightview Capital™

Lightview Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on providing its portfolio companies deep industry knowledge, insightful experience, and active resources to unlock growth and drive value. Lightview Capital’s approachable investment style combines deep operational and financial experience with an entrepreneurial spirit that delivers measurable results. https://lightviewcapital.com/

