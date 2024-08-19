The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes The University of Hawai’i Cancer Center

Caris expands its extensive network of leading cancer institutions committed to improving patient outcomes through innovations in precision medicine by welcoming the University of Hawai’i Cancer Center

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, announced today that the University of Hawai’i Cancer Center (UH Cancer Center) has joined the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (Caris POA).

The Caris POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers and research consortia across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research, with its members working together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients. POA members are uniquely positioned to leverage Caris’ highly sophisticated AI bioinformatics and machine learning capabilities across Caris’ massive multi-modal database to enable innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

The UH Cancer Center, an organized research unit within the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, is one of only 72 research organizations in the U.S. designated by the National Cancer Institute, and the only one in Hawaiʻi and the Pacific. With a history of over five decades, the UH Cancer Center is housed in a world-class facility built in 2013 in Honolulu, with 300 research faculty, staff and students who focus on key cancers that significantly impact communities in Hawaiʻi and the Pacific. As the central cancer research, education and training hub, the UH Cancer Center contributes to a global body of knowledge to aid in the development of innovative cancer prevention and control strategies and novel life-saving therapies and interventions for all types of cancers.

“We’re pleased to welcome the University of Hawai’i Cancer Center into the growing Caris Precision Oncology Alliance,” said George W. Sledge, Jr., MD, EVP and Chief Medical Officer of Caris. “UH Cancer Center’s focus on reducing the burden of cancer through research, education, patient care and community outreach makes them a valuable alliance member. We look forward to collaborating with their team of investigators on our shared mission of improving the outcomes of all patients affected by cancer.”

“We are excited to collaborate academically and mutually learn clinically from our colleagues on the continent,” said Naoto T. Ueno, MD, PhD, FACP, Director of the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center. “This opportunity will foster more clarity in our understanding of cancer genomics in our racially and ethnically diverse community so that we can provide better treatments.”

The Caris POA includes 95 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker-directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, POA member institutions have access to one of the largest and most comprehensive multi-modal databases in the industry, which includes matched molecular and clinical outcomes data from hundreds of thousands of cancer patients, covering tens of billions of datapoints per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences(Caris) is a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multi-modal database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition, and we value our employees as much as we do our patients of every creed, color, sex, sexual orientation and religion. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

About the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center

$57 million

The University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center is dedicated to conquering cancer, inspiring hope, and saving lives in Hawai’i and the Pacific. The center strives to do this through research, education, patient care and community outreach, with an emphasis on the diverse and unique ethnic, cultural, and environmental characteristics of Hawaiʻi and the Pacific. The UH Cancer Center adds more thanto the Oʻahu economy through scientific research, clinical trials and numerous other activities. It is one of only 72 cancer-research institutions designated by the National Cancer Institute, a mark of excellence, and the only NCI-designated cancer center in Hawai’i and the Pacific. Learn more at. Connect with us on Facebook/Instagram/Twitter

