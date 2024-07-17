TETROUS® WINS MAJOR AWARD AT TOP SPORTS MEDICINE CONFERENCE FOR ITS ENFIX® IMPLANT

The EnFix implant was awarded the coveted ACE Award for “Accelerating the Cutting Edge” during the annual meeting of the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM)

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TETROUS, INC., a Sherman Oaks start up focused on bone-to-tendon healing following orthopedic surgery, announced today that it was the sole recipient of this year’s ACE Award for “Accelerating the Cutting Edge” at the recent AOSSM annual conference held in Denver, CO. Although this honor is typically given to 2 or 3 innovative technologies in the industry, this year the committee stated the EnFix technology is a true “game changer” and presented Tetrous as the sole recipient.

“We are truly grateful for this award from AOSSM” stated Andy Carter, PhD, co-founder and CTO of Tetrous. He continued, “We have worked diligently in creating a technology that directly addresses the current high rate of failure in rotator cuff surgeries and other orthopedic procedures by remodeling the enthesis, the region where the tendon attaches to the bone. It is very rewarding that the industry is recognizing this unique technology.”

More than 500 EnFix RC™ and EnFix TAC™ have been implanted in a controlled release in the US and Australia over the past 12 months. Follow up MRIs on patients at six months post-surgery are consistently showing reformation of the enthesis, thickening of the tendon and little to no edema. While the majority of the procedures have been for rotator cuff, there are additional applications for this technology in hip, achilles and ACL procedures.

“We reviewed applications from a wide variety of companies for the 2024 ACE award,” stated Dr. Brian Busconi, orthopaedic surgeon and ACE award committee member. “After careful consideration and individual meetings with the finalists, we selected Tetrous as this year’s sole award winner. Their technology is truly innovative and a real game changer.”

Tetrous is actively expanding its distribution team in the US and adding new surgeons that have requested the EnFix implants for their rotator cuff surgeries. The Tetrous team will be attending the Shoulder and Elbow Society Association (SESA) meeting in Brisbane in October to further expand its business in Australia.

About Tetrous, Inc.

Founded in 2019, Tetrous, Inc. utilizes next generation advanced technologies for enthesis repair in sports medicine applications. The first offerings in the EnFix family of products are EnFix RC and EnFix TAC for rotator cuff repair. Tetrous was conceived from technology developed for spine surgery. The Company is employing and expanding the technology for novel applications in sports medicine. Its core technology has been used in over 100,000 implants in spine applications. The demineralized bone fiber technology used in Tetrous products is licensed exclusively for use in sports medicine from TheraCell, an ISTO Biologics Company. EnFix®, EnFix RC™ and EnFix TAC™ are trademarks of Tetrous, Inc.

For more information visit www.tetrous.com

