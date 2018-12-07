TESARO, Inc. Gives Notice of Anticipated Make-Whole Adjustment Event to Holders of Its Convertible Senior Notes

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that, pursuant to the terms of the indenture (the “Indenture”) governing the terms of its 3.00% Convertible Senior notes due 2021 (the “Notes”), it anticipates that a Make-Whole Adjustment Event, as such term is defined in the Indenture, will occur as a result of completion of the proposed transactions contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated December 3, 2018 (the “Agreement”), by and between TESARO, GlaxoSmithKline plc (“Parent”) and Adriatic Acquisition Corporation (“Purchaser”).

As previously announced, pursuant to the Agreement, Purchaser will commence a tender offer within the 10 business days following the date of the Agreement (the “Offer”) to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of TESARO common stock for a price of $75.00 per share in cash upon completion of the Offer. The Offer will expire at one (1) minute after 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on the twentieth (20th) business day (calculated as set forth in Rule 14d-1(g)(3) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) following (and including the day of) the commencement of the Offer. Completion of the Offer will be subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including that the Shares validly tendered by TESARO stockholders (and not validly withdrawn prior to the expiration of the Offer) represent at least one share more than 50% of all Shares outstanding as of the consummation of the Offer (as calculated in accordance with the Agreement).

As soon as practicable following completion of the Offer, Parent will acquire any shares of TESARO that are not tendered in the Offer through a merger to be governed and effected under Section 251(h) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware at the Offer price (the “Merger”). The completion of the Offer and subsequent consummation of the Merger will constitute a Make-Whole Adjustment Event under the Indenture. The Offer is expected to be completed and the Merger is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, and for purposes of providing notice of the anticipated Make-Whole Adjustment Event, TESARO currently anticipates that the effective date of the Make-Whole Adjustment Event will be on or about January 21, 2019, subject to extension of the Offer and satisfaction of the closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the Offer or the Merger will be consummated on such date, or at all.

