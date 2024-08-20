Telomir Pharmaceuticals Featured in Local ABC Exclusive Showing Positive Outcomes of Proposed Age Reversal Pill in Dogs

Promising results with Telomir-1 Demonstrates Potential in Promoting Life Quality and Longevity in Senior Dogs

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) (“Telomir” or the “Company”), a pre-clinical-stage company seeking to lead developments in longevity science through the treatment of age-related conditions, is proud to announce that its novel small molecule, Telomir-1, was recently featured in an exclusive local ABC television news segment highlighting promising “age reversal” outcomes in two senior dogs.

The use of Telomir-1 in these two dogs was observed by Telomir’s special advisor Dr. Michael Roizen, the former Chief Wellness Officer of the Cleveland Clinic and a leader in age-related medicine. In this small compassionate use program, remarkable improvements in the health and vitality of the dogs after treatment with Telomir-1 was noted, offering a glimpse into the potential future applications for humans.

In the segment, “ABC7 Exclusive: New study reveals promising results for age reversal pill on dogs,” the transformative potential of Telomir-1 was showcased through the stories of Zeus and Benson, two senior dogs from Donte’s Den rescue organization in Myakka City, Florida. After being treated with Telomir-1, both dogs exhibited significant improvements in their health conditions. Zeus, a 12-year-old German Shepherd, showed complete remission of terminal cancer, while Benson, a 12-year-old Newfoundland suffering from severe arthritis, regained his mobility, leading to what caretakers described as a miraculous recovery.

Erez Aminov, the newly appointed Chairman CEO of Telomir Pharmaceuticals, expressed his commitment to advancing the science behind Telomir-1 and accelerating its path to market.

“The results seen in this study are a testament to the groundbreaking potential of Telomir-1. Our focus is on ensuring that we continue to push forward with the rigorous scientific research necessary to bring this promising treatment into human trials for particular indications, through the regulatory process and to ultimately to market as quickly and safely as possible. At Telomir, we are committed to transforming the future of longevity science, and these early findings bring us one step closer to achieving that goal,” said Aminov.

Dr. Michael Roizen added, “The preliminary results we’re seeing with Telomir-1 are very encouraging. By lengthening telomeres, we believe Telomir-1 can promote cell regeneration and potentially reverse several aspects of aging or age-related conditions. I’m excited to continue working with Telomir to explore the full potential of this innovative therapy.”

To watch the full ABC7 exclusive segment, please visit: https://www.mysuncoast.com/2024/08/16/abc7-exclusive-new-study-reveals-promising-results-age-reversal-pill-dogs/

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) is a pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical company seeking to lead development in longevity science in both humans and dogs. The Company is focused on the development of Telomir-1, a novel small molecule designed to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps, which are crucial in the aging process. The Company’s goal is to explore the potential of Telomir-1 starting with ongoing research in animals and then in humans.

Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents humans and pet animals with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir’s goal is to develop, gain regulatory approval for and commercialize Telomir-1, proposed to be dosed orally, with the broader aim of promoting longevity and enhancing overall quality of life.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute (Sweden) awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009 for the discovery of how chromosomes are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase.

Telomir-1 is in preclinical development and has not yet been tested in humans. There is no assurance that Telomir-1 will proceed through development or will ultimately receive FDA approval for marketing.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, statements of Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ management or advisors related thereto and the statements contained in the news story linked in this release contain “forward-looking statements,” which are statements other than historical facts made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the anticipated benefits of the compassion use program described herein, (ii) anticipated timelines for preclinical and clinical testing of Telomir-1 and (iii) the potential therapeutic benefits of Telomir-1 generally.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Telomir’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential use of the data from our studies, our ability to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 for specific indications and safety of Telomir-1. These and other risks concerning Telomir’s programs and operations are described in additional detail in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which is on file with the SEC. Telomir explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Readers are cautioned that the statements made by third parties in the news story linked in this release represent the views of such third parties and not necessarily the views of Telomir Pharmaceuticals.

