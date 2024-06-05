Syndax Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 8:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company’s pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective menin inhibitor, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the CSF-1 receptor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

