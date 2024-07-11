Synamics Therapeutics, AI-Driven Drug Discovery Startup, Attracts Former Novozymes Executives as Lead Investors

Copenhagen, Denmark – July 11, 2024 – Synamics Therapeutics, a groundbreaking AI-driven drug discovery startup dedicated to combating drug resistance in cancer, proudly announces a significant investment from two prominent figures in the biotechnology industry. Steen Riisgaard and Per Falholt have backed Synamics Therapeutics as lead investors. Riisgaard, former CEO of Novozymes, member of the Novo Nordisk Foundation’s board, and esteemed biotech investor and Falholt, former Chief Scientific Officer of Novozymes and current Chief Scientific Officer at 21st.BIO, bring their extensive expertise and shared passion for innovation to the Danish biotech company.

Synamics Therapeutics leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to develop novel therapies aimed at overcoming drug resistance in cancer, a major challenge in modern oncology. With the funding, Synamics will validate its drug design platform, Dynaptive™.

“We are thrilled to welcome Per Falholt and Steen Riisgaard as lead investors,” stated Violet Zahedi, co-founder and CEO of Synamics Therapeutics. “Their support not only validates our approach but also accelerates our mission to revolutionize cancer treatment. Their expertise and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of what AI can achieve in drug discovery.”

Steen Riisgaard, an experienced biotech leader who played a pivotal role in making Novozymes a world leader in industrial enzymes, states, “Investing in Synamics Therapeutics aligns with my commitment to advancing healthcare solutions. The startup’s sophisticated approach to drug discovery has the potential to make a significant impact on patients’ lives, and I look forward to contributing to their journey.”

Per Falholt, who played a pivotal role in Novozymes’ growth journey and has helped launch over 100 biotechnological products, adds, “I am excited to support Synamics Therapeutics in their efforts to tackle one of the most pressing challenges in cancer treatment. The team’s rigorous approach and the impressive capabilities of their AI-driven platform are truly inspiring.”

Synamics Therapeutics is committed to making significant advancements in the fight against drug-resistant cancers and to staying ahead of cancer’s evolution, ensuring longer and healthier lives for patients.

