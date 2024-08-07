SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Stryker declares an $0.80 per share quarterly dividend

August 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

Portage, Michigan, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share payable October 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024, representing an increase of 6.7% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com

Michigan IPO
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bill and graph
Deals
Biopharma Investment Activity Continued to Rise in Q2: J.P. Morgan
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Nasdaq headquarters in New York/iStock,
Business
Updated: Artiva’s IPO Jumps to $167M
July 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Businessmen grasping cardboard box full of office supplies on a desk in an office
IPO
Metagenomi CSO Steps Down Shortly After IPO, Moderna Exit
July 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Nasdaq building in New York City
Deals
Alumis Pushes Through With Smaller IPO, Looks to Raise $250M for Immuno Candidate
June 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac