Structure Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Highlights

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and cardiopulmonary diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and highlighted recent corporate achievements.

“The first half of 2024 was pivotal for Structure Therapeutics with the Phase 2a obesity results demonstrating GSBR-1290 as a potential best-in-class oral small molecule, the continued advancement of our broad oral incretin franchise, and the expansion of our clinical-stage pipeline with the initiation of our LPA1R Phase 1 trial,” said Raymond Stevens, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Structure Therapeutics. “We believe that GSBR-1290 is a differentiated oral small molecule GLP-1 agonist with significant pharmacokinetics (PK), scalability and manufacturing advantages, and we are now focused on advancing GSBR-1290 as rapidly as possible with the Phase 2b study expected to start before the end of the year. In the fourth quarter, we also anticipate declaring a development candidate for our amylin program, a promising next-generation approach to obesity treatment where there are currently no other oral small molecule candidates.”

Recent and Upcoming Milestones

Oral Small Molecule Selective GLP-1R agonist for Obesity

In June 2024, the Company reported positive topline data from the Phase 2a obesity study in which GSBR-1290 demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant placebo-adjusted mean weight loss of 6.2% at 12 weeks (p<0.0001) and generally favorable safety and tolerability results following repeated, daily dosing up to 120mg. The Company also reported data from a new tablet formulation of GSBR-1290 in a capsule to tablet PK study, which demonstrated a placebo-adjusted mean weight loss of up to 6.9% with the tablet formulation at 12 weeks. PK data support proportional exposure between 60 and 120mg and once-daily oral dosing of GSBR-1290. These topline data were also presented at the American Diabetes Association 84 th Scientific Sessions in June.

Scientific Sessions in June. The Company is on track to initiate a 36-week Phase 2b obesity study of GSBR-1290 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Oral Small Molecule GLP-1R Combination Programs: Amylin, GIPR, Apelin Receptor (APJR)

Oral Small Molecule Amylin Program : The Company is developing amylin receptor agonists for potential use either alone or in combination with GLP-1R agonists to treat obesity and associated diseases and expects to select a development candidate in the fourth quarter of 2024.

: The Company is developing amylin receptor agonists for potential use either alone or in combination with GLP-1R agonists to treat obesity and associated diseases and expects to select a development candidate in the fourth quarter of 2024. Oral Small Molecule GIPR Program : The Company is developing a GIPR selective agonist and GLP‑1R/GIPR combinations to treat obesity and associated diseases, and expects to select a development candidate in the first half of 2025.

: The Company is developing a GIPR selective agonist and GLP‑1R/GIPR combinations to treat obesity and associated diseases, and expects to select a development candidate in the first half of 2025. Oral Small Molecule APJR Program : The Company is evaluating ANPA-0073, a Phase 2 ready biased APJR agonist for potential selective or muscle-sparing weight loss. ANPA-0073 is also being evaluated for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The Company has completed a Phase 1 single-ascending and multiple-ascending dose study, in which ANPA-0073 was generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse events reported.



Oral Small Molecule LPA1R Program for IPF

In June 2024, the Company initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial of LTSE-2578, an oral small molecule antagonist that targets the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of IPF. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled first-in-human clinical trial is designed to investigate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple ascending doses of LTSE-2578 in approximately 64 healthy participants.



Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $927.1 million on June 30, 2024. The Company expects its current cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund projected operations and key clinical milestones through at least 2027.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $22.1 million, as compared to $19.4 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to increases related to employee expenses, such as increases in personnel and consulting services, as well as the advancement of the Company’s GLP-1R franchise and other research programs and clinical study activities.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $11.3 million, as compared to $6.6 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to increases in employee related expenses and professional services as the Company expanded its infrastructure to drive the growth in its operations as a publicly-traded company.

Net Loss: Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $26.0 million, with non-cash share-based compensation expense of $4.2 million, compared to $23.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 with non-cash share-based compensation expense of $1.7 million.

STRUCTURE THERAPEUTICS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(In thousands) THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, JUNE 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 22,050 $ 19,411 $ 42,729 $ 32,546 General and administrative 11,266 6,576 22,602 13,090 Total operating expenses 33,316 25,987 65,331 45,636 Loss from operations (33,316 ) (25,987 ) (65,331 ) (45,636 ) Interest and other income, net 7,335 2,825 13,343 4,524 Loss before provision for income taxes (25,981 ) (23,162 ) (51,988 ) (41,112 ) Provision for income taxes 53 118 82 143 Net loss $ (26,034 ) $ (23,280 ) $ (52,070 ) $ (41,255 )