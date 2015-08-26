Sterigenics International, Inc. Invests $10 Million To Expand Gurnee, Illinois Irradiation Facility

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterigenics International, the leading global provider of contract sterilization, gamma technologies and medical isotopes, today announced a $10 million expansion at their Gurnee, Illinois facility, to add a new gamma cell. The irradiator will be ready for customer product validation in October of this year, with production to follow immediately.

“Aligning our capital investments to support our customers’ growth strategies has always been a top priority for our company,” said Michael Mulhern, CEO of Sterigenics International. “Customers can expect Sterigenics to continue to add valuable global sterilization capacity going forward.”

“Growing customer demand is driving this expansion,” said Philip Macnabb, President of Sterigenics International LLC. “With this addition we are adding gamma processing capacity of up to 5 million cubic feet per year in the Midwest.”

The cell is modeled after Sterigenics’ other tote systems with the dimensions of 24 x 48 x 40 inches. The product overlap system is extremely efficient and provides the capability to process numerous dose ranges and a wide variety of densities.

About Sterigenics International LLC

Sterigenics International LLC, along with its affiliates, is a global leader in outsourced contract sterilization services, gamma technologies and medical isotopes, and the only vertically integrated sterilization company in the world. Operating out of 47 facilities in 12 countries across the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sterigenics provides contract sterilization and ionization services for the medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety, and high-performance materials industries. Through its SteriPro® Labs service, Sterigenics offers microbiological and analytical testing and consultancy to assist customers in developing and maintaining sterilization solutions in medical devices, tissue/implantable products, and pharmaceuticals and biologics fields. Affiliate Nordion positions Sterigenics as the world’s largest provider of Cobalt-60 used in the gamma sterilization process as well as medical isotopes used in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases and cancers. Sterigenics International LLC and its affiliates serve more than 2,500 customers around the world and is owned by private equity firms Warburg Pincus and GTCR.