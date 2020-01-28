Stephen D. Steinour Elected to Battelle Board of Directors

Jan. 28, 2020 14:00 UTC

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Battelle announced today that Stephen D. Steinour, Chairman, President and CEO of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, has been elected to the Battelle Board of Directors.

Stephen D. Steinour (Photo: Business Wire)

Steinour joined the Columbus-based Huntington in 2009 from CrossHarbor Capital Partners where he served as Managing Partner. Previously, he served as President and CEO of commercial bank holding company Citizens Financial Group, Division Executive for Fleet Financial Group, and Executive Vice President at Bank of New England. Steinour began his career as an analyst for the U.S. Treasury Department and subsequently worked for the FDIC.

“Steve will bring deep financial and business expertise to the Battelle Board,” said Chairman John Welch. “As the leader of one of Central Ohio’s most successful and well-respected organizations, he will bring a wealth of experience and perspective to our team.”

Steinour serves on the Board of Directors of L Brands, Inc., Exelon Corporation, and is a member of the Bank Policy Institute. He is a Trustee of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Steinour is a member of The Columbus Partnership and serves on its Executive Committee, is Vice Chair of the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation, and Vice Chair of the Ohio Business Roundtable. He also is a board member of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. He is a former Director of the Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank.

“I am honored to be joining the board of a world-class research organization of Battelle’s stature,” Steinour said. “Battelle, through its innovative work, is helping to improve lives, keep people safe and healthy, and educate the next generation of scientists. I’m proud to be a part of advancing that mission.”

Steinour completed the Executive Program in Leadership at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, and he holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Gettysburg College. He and his wife and children reside in Columbus.

“Steve is a great leader in the Columbus business community and also understands its philanthropic needs,” said Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer. “We look forward to his insightful contributions as we execute on our business and philanthropic missions.”

