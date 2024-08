Spyre Therapeutics to Participate in the 44th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) (the “Company” or “Spyre”), a development-stage biotechnology company advancing best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (“IBD”), today announced that management will participate in the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference.

Cameron Turtle, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Inflammation & Immunology Corporate Panel Discussion on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 2:10 p.m. Eastern time.

To access this webcast, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Spyre website at ir.spyre.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay for 30 days following the end of the conference.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches. Spyre’s pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23. For more information, visit Spyre’s website at www.spyre.com.

