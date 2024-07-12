Spotlight Medical Secures €6.2M in Seed Funding to Enhance Cancer Treatment Strategies with AI-Powered Prognosis Tests

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Spotlight Medical, a pioneering startup developing AI-driven prognosis tests to assist physicians in selecting the most effective treatment for cancer patients, today announced that it has raised €6.2 million in a seed funding round. The investment was led by Kurma Partners and Heal Capital.

This funding will enable Spotlight Medical to bring its first prognosis test to the clinic, marking a significant milestone in the commercialization of AI-based solutions for cancer treatment. By leveraging decades of patient treatment data, Spotlight Medical aims to ensure that no patient is over or undertreated, ultimately improving cancer outcomes.

Kurma Partners and Heal Capital recognize the transformative potential of Spotlight Medical’s technology. “We were impressed by the quality of the team and by their unique technology, quite different from what we usually see in the field of precision oncology,” said Benjamin Belot from Kurma Partners. Christian Lautner from Heal Capital added, “We are convinced the Spotlight Medical team is perfectly positioned to bring an AI-empowered precision oncology platform to clinical practice and thereby have a lasting impact on patients’ lives.”

“We are thrilled to have the support of Kurma Partners and Heal Capital as we take this critical step towards transforming cancer treatment,” said Sylvain Berlemont, CEO of Spotlight Medical. “This investment will accelerate our mission to harness the power of AI in analyzing patient data, providing physicians with the insights they need to make more informed treatment decisions.”

Founded in 2024 and backed by world-renowned cancer centers Institut Curie and Gustave Roussy, Spotlight Medical is dedicated to developing clinical tests that exploit the vast amount of information contained in patient data. By using advanced AI algorithms, the company aims to provide the first concrete AI-based solution for cancer patients, significantly enhancing the precision of cancer treatment.

About Spotlight Medical

Spotlight Medical is a precision medicine company striving to free all patients from cancer through a better understanding of each patient’s unique disease. We develop advanced AI tests that enhance treatment selection by leveraging decades of patient data. This ensures personalized and effective care for each individual, significantly improving patient outcomes and quality of life. By closely collaborating with physicians, we create impactful tests that address critical unmet clinical needs, opening a new era in cancer care.

For more information, visit spotlightmedical.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Kurma Partners

Founded in July 2009 and based in Paris and Munich, Kurma Partners is a key European Venture Capital firm financing innovation in Healthcare and Biotechnology, from pre-seed to growth capital. Kurma invests through its funds Kurma Biofund I, II and III, Kurma Diagnostics and Kurma Diagnostics 2, and the most recent Kurma Growth Opportunities Fund. Kurma collaborates through extensive networks of prestigious research and academic institutes, premier cluster organizations and hospitals.

Kurma Partners is part of the Eurazeo Group.

For more information, visit www.kurmapartners.com

(www.eurazeo.com/en)

About Heal Capital

Heal Capital is a European venture capital firm investing in technology-enabled healthcare leaders at early until growth stage. The 100m Euros fund was initiated and financed by leading private healthcare insurers to actively drive innovation in healthcare. Learn more: https://www.healcapital.com/ • @heal_capital • Linkedin

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240712602584/en/

Contacts

Press:

Spotlight Medical - Bruno Arabian • +33 06 87 88 47 26 • barabian@ulysse-communication.com

Heal Capital – Cecilia von Oldershausen • cecilia.oldershausen@healcapital.com

Kurma Partners - Benjamin Belot • benjamin.belot@kurmapartners.com

Source: Spotlight Medical