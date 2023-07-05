SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Skanska builds hospital in Lakeland, Florida, USA, for USD 109M, about SEK 1.1 billion

July 5, 2023 | 
1 min read

Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a hospital in Lakeland, Florida, USA.

STOCKHOLM, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a hospital in Lakeland, Florida, USA. The contract is worth USD 109M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2023.

The contract includes the construction of an approximately 54,000-square meter, seven-story acute care facility, featuring medical and support services including imaging, lab and pharmacy.

Construction has already started and is scheduled for completion in 2026.

For further information please contact:

Ashley Jeffery, Communications Manager, Skanska USA Building, tel +1 813 459 3682
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-builds-hospital-in-lakeland-florida-usa-for-usd-109m-about-sek-1-1-billion-301869922.html

SOURCE Skanska

Company Codes: Bloomberg:SKAB@SS, ISIN:SE0000113250, RICS:SKAB.ST, Stockholm:SKAB, OTC-PINK:SKBSY

Europe Florida
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Exeternal view of the Servier's headquarters in France
Approvals
Servier Gets FDA Approval for First Targeted Therapy for Grade 2 IDH-Mutant Glioma
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac