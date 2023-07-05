Skanska builds hospital in Lakeland, Florida, USA, for USD 109M, about SEK 1.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a hospital in Lakeland, Florida, USA. The contract is worth USD 109M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2023.

The contract includes the construction of an approximately 54,000-square meter, seven-story acute care facility, featuring medical and support services including imaging, lab and pharmacy.

Construction has already started and is scheduled for completion in 2026.

