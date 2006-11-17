Signalife, Inc. Participation At AHA Scientific Sessions 2006 Meeting In Chicago, Illinois

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 17 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Signalife, Inc. (“Company”), Key opinion leaders throughout the field of cardiology together with a number of health care companies presented their latest accomplishments at this year’s American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2006 meeting in Chicago. The Signalife exhibit showcased the Fidelity 100 ECG Monitoring System technology which was received with great enthusiasm amongst attendees. The exhibit was highlighted by an impressive demonstration of the Fidelity 100 signal quality with Super Bowl Champion and two-time gold medalist Willie Gault running on a treadmill at top speed. This demonstration preceded the Frost & Sullivan Award presentation for 2006 Technology Innovation presented at the company’s booth and attended by physicians and other leaders in the field of electrocardiography.

In one week, Signalife will release to the investment community video footage of the Signalife AHA booth and the Fidelity 100 demonstration featuring Willie Gault. Signalife looks forward to speaking with investors about its technology, and about the video demonstration, in the days ahead.

“We were extremely pleased to demonstrate the clarity of the signal with Willie running at top speeds,” said Pamela Bunes, President and CEO of Signalife, Inc. “The audience was given a compelling demonstration of the Signalife technology which allows an individual to run and still generate a high-fidelity ECG signal which can be analyzed by physicians to detect cardiac abnormalities. The signal quality of the Fidelity 100 was impressive and global industry leaders took notice. Our research and development team has developed a unique approach to deal with artifact. It was appropriate to see the Fidelity 100 product receive Frost & Sullivan recognition for the technological advances.”

Dr. Drakulic, Chief Technology Officer at Signalife, Inc., presented the results of the DIVA study to global industry leaders in the field of electrocardiography as well as experts in the field of cardiology. The DIVA data has provided scientific proof that Fidelity 100 is superior in detection and quantification of transient ischemia. It was also shown that the Fidelity 100 eliminates artifact seen from filters used in traditional recorders. The system performed flawlessly over the entire AHA meeting and attracted well deserved notice from physicians in its capability to detect cardiac abnormalities in a harsh and noisy environment.

Signalife, Inc. engages in the research, development, and marketing of signal-monitoring devices for detecting diseases. It primarily offers patient modules that are used as part of a heart monitor system to acquire, amplify, and process physiological signals associated with a patient’s cardiovascular system. Signalife is based in Greenville, South Carolina. For more information visit http://www.signalife.com.

