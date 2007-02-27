SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Siemens Medical Solutions’s Soarian(R) Quality Measures Powered by REMIND(TM) Supports Clinical Decision Making to Improve Quality of Care

February 27, 2007 
MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siemens Medical Solutions (www.usa.siemens.com/medical) today introduces a landmark healthcare data-mining tool, Soarian® Quality Measures powered by Siemens’ award winning REMIND™ technology, and added MedCentral (North Central Ohio), and Reading Hospital (Reading, Pa.) as beta sites for this tool. Additionally, St. Luke’s Health System (Boise, Idaho) has added Soarian Quality Measures to its complement of Siemens solutions. These providers are among a growing number of medical facilities who will be utilizing advanced decision support technology to create efficiencies and orchestrate clinical best practices.

