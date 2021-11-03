Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease with three ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials, today announced that company management will participate in four virtual investor conferences in November 2021.

Presentation Details

Conference: Berenberg US CEO Conference 2021

Format: 1x1 meetings

Date: November 10, 2021

Conference: Cowen 4th Annual IO Next Summit

Format: Fireside chat with covering analyst, Marc Frahm, Ph.D.

Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer

Date: November 15, 2021

Time: 1:45 p.m. EST

Conference: Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate presentation

Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer

Date: November 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

Conference: Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Format: Fireside chat with covering analyst, Umer Raffat

Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer

Date: December 3, 2021

Time: 1:50 p.m. EST

A live webcast of the fireside chats and presentations will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in two Phase 1 trials. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

