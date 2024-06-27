SUBSCRIBE
SGD Pharma releases its latest sustainability report underscoring its global commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance standards

June 27, 2024 
SGD Pharma, global leader in glass pharmaceutical packaging, has published its latest 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report illustrating the sustainable practices deeply embedded in its business ethos.

Paris La Défense, FRANCE – [June 12th 2024]: SGD Pharma, global leader in glass pharmaceutical packaging, has published its latest 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report illustrating the sustainable practices deeply embedded in its business ethos. The company-wide commitment towards a safer and healthier environment is guided by its dedication to pharmaceutical glass packaging and reflects its responsibility towards the planet. The newly published 2023 Report celebrates achievements across three CSR pillars: people, impact and values which represent the tenets on which the company measures itself. The Report follows SGD Pharma’s recent 2024 Gold EcoVadis rating in which the company was awarded its highest ever score of 78 (putting it in the 98th percentile for manufacturers of glass and glass products). Even more recently, SGD Pharma has earned the prestigious Climate Action Award by PAI Partners among all of PAI’s portfolio companies.

