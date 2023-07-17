Scipher Medicine Signs Multi-Target Partnership with Ionis

Focus on development of precision therapeutics could lead to new and more effective treatments in disease areas including cardiovascular and CNS

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Scipher Medicine today announced that it has entered into a multi-disease area collaboration with Ionis Pharmaceuticals. In the collaboration, Ionis is responsible for advancing, developing and commercializing oligonucleotide therapies directed to targets discovered by Scipher’s Spectra™ platform.

During the collaboration, Scipher will use its Spectra platform and proprietary dataset of patient molecular data to identify novel targets for specific patient populations. Under the terms of the agreement, Ionis can advance targets identified by Scipher. Scipher and Ionis will also leverage the Spectra platform and proprietary dataset to identify patient subgroups more likely to benefit from therapy, which has potential to decrease time to drug approval through targeted clinical trials. Under terms of the agreement, Scipher will be eligible to receive milestone payments for the achievement of certain milestones, and royalties on net sales of collaboration products.

“The collaboration with Scipher is part of Ionis’ strategy to invest in precision genomic initiatives that enable new avenues for target discovery, which we believe can help accelerate the development of potentially transformative therapies for patients with unmet needs,” said Eric E. Swayze, Ph.D., executive vice president of research at Ionis.

“Our Spectra platform is a unique engine driving the development of precision therapeutics and our partnership with Ionis further validates its potential to transform patient care,” Scipher Medicine CEO Alif Saleh said. “Collaborating with a leader in RNA-based therapies is a natural extension of our approach to leveraging precision therapeutics to treat complex diseases.”

About Scipher Medicine

Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company matching each patient with their most effective therapy, believes that patients deserve simple answers to treatment options based on scientific data. Using Spectra™, a proprietary network medicine platform, Scipher commercializes tests revealing a person’s unique molecular disease signature and match it to the most effective therapy, ensuring optimal treatment from day one. The patient molecular data generated from our tests further supports the discovery and development of novel and more effective therapeutics. Scipher partners with leading payers, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies to bring solutions to patients across diseases. To learn more about Scipher visit sciphermedicine.com and follow Scipher Medicine on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

