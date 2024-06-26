Scale Biosciences Announces ScalePlex Technology to Simplify Single Cell Genomics Studies of Any Scale

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Scale Biosciences (ScaleBioTM), an innovator in accessible, flexible, and scalable single cell omics solutions, today announced the availability of ScalePlex an advanced single cell multiplexing technology designed to simplify large-scale single cell genomics studies. With massively parallelized single cell barcoding and effortless sample multiplexing, ScalePlex enables ultimate experimental flexibility from small to large-scale, multi-sample, multi-condition studies while generating high quality data.

ScalePlex enables researchers to conduct experiments of any size and sample number seamlessly, efficiently, and cost-effectively. It does this by overcoming the limitations of traditional lipid- or antibody-based single cell multiplexing technologies by utilizing a novel modified oligo tag added during fixation. The simple workflow eliminates the need for individual fixation and washing steps prior to sample pooling as well as eliminating upfront optimizations or titrations. By preserving precious samples, ScalePlex is particularly valuable for researchers working with small biological tissue samples, such as those used in oncology and neuroscience experiments.

“The scalability and efficiency of this technology makes it possible to study a much larger number of samples and cells than is realistic with other technologies,” said Alexander Bick, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “This new technology is unlocking the possibilities of new scientific frontiers by helping researchers like me advance our understanding of the genetic basis of disease.”

ScalePlex also supports large-scale CRISPR screening studies including high-throughput drug screening applications across many samples and conditions at single cell resolution. This method leverages indexing to optimize current CRISPR screening approaches by deploying single cell genomics at scale.

“The magic of our new ScalePlex solution is its simplicity. It gives researchers the ultimate flexibility to design experiments that don’t limit scientific potential based on defined configurations. Our customers can expect this streamlined workflow to produce high-quality data whether they are studying as few as 12 samples or more than 300 conditions,” said Giovanna Prout, President and CEO of ScaleBio. “We’ve already received orders from leading pharmaceutical and research customers interested in this efficient and uncomplicated way to multiplex samples. We believe this technology will enable many more researchers to adopt single cell omics across a wide range of research disciplines.”

ScaleBio’s ScalePlex is available for preorder and will begin shipping in July. For more information, visit scale.bio/single-cell-rna-sequencing-kit/.

About Scale Biosciences

At ScaleBio, we are committed to accelerating scientific breakthroughs by providing innovative single cell omics solutions that redefine accessibility, flexibility, and scalability, empowering researchers to unlock the full potential of single cell omics. Leveraging our core massively parallelized single cell barcoding technology, we offer a range of advanced workflow solutions that maximize insights delivered with every experiment and sample type, allowing scientists to generate more data, analyze more samples, and explore more omics, cost efficiently and with unprecedented ease. Founded by scientists and technologists with experience across a range of multiomics disciplines, ScaleBio has attracted financing from leading life sciences tools investors including ARCH Venture Partners, BNG01, and Tao Capital. ScaleBio has facilities in San Diego and San Carlos, Calif. Visit scale.bio to learn more.

