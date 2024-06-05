SUBSCRIBE
Sage Therapeutics to Present at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET in Miami, FL.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to our mission of pioneering solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. Sage developed the only two FDA-approved treatments indicated for postpartum depression and is advancing a robust pipeline to target unmet needs in brain health. Sage was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. Find out more at www.sagerx.com or engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Ashley Kaplowitz
786-252-1419
ashley.kaplowitz@sagerx.com

Media Contact
Matthew Henson
917-930-7147
matthew.henson@sagerx.com

