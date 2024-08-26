SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

RxSight, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Healthcare Conferences

August 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) – RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced its plans to participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences in September.

  • Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    - Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. ET in New York City, NY
  • Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference
    - Fireside Chat: Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 3:45 p.m. ET in Boston, MA

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of these events at https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL™/LAL+™, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Company Contact:
Shelley B. Thunen
Chief Financial Officer
sthunen@rxsight.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
omoravcevic@rxsight.com

Southern California Medical device Events
