RxSight, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Healthcare Conferences

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) – RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced its plans to participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences in September.
- Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
- Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. ET in New York City, NY
- Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference
- Fireside Chat: Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 3:45 p.m. ET in Boston, MA
Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of these events at https://investors.rxsight.com/.
About RxSight, Inc.
RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL™/LAL+™, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.
Company Contact:
Shelley B. Thunen
Chief Financial Officer
sthunen@rxsight.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
omoravcevic@rxsight.com