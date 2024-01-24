Rob Albert appointed Chief Executive Officer of B. Braun of America Inc.

He will assume responsibility for B. Braun of America and all its subsidiaries in North America

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of B. Braun of America Inc. (“B. Braun of America”) announced today that they have appointed Rob Albert as Chief Executive Officer of B. Braun of America, succeeding Jean-Claude Dubacher who is taking on global management responsibilities, while remaining Chairman of the Board of B. Braun of America. Albert’s appointment will be effective April 1, 2024.

Albert joined the company in 1984 as a manufacturing supervisor in operations. In his nearly 40 years with the organization, he has held roles in Operations, Sales and Marketing. He has served as Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of B. Braun of America’s subsidiary, B. Braun Medical Inc., since 2012.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead B. Braun of America and continue the transformation journey we began three years ago,” said Albert. “I want to thank Jean-Claude for his outstanding leadership and confidence in me. I’m excited about the road ahead because we have the strongest team in the industry and, thanks to the investments we have made, are positioned to be the partner of choice for America’s top healthcare systems.”

Throughout his career, Albert has been active in both industry and community leadership roles. He is currently on the Board of Directors of the Association for Accessible Medicines and the Chairman of the Foundation Board of Northampton Community College. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and Marketing from Clarion University.

“As I assume my new global role in the B. Braun organization, I could not be more confident that we have selected the right person to lead B. Braun of America,” said Dubacher. “Rob’s business knowledge, innovative mindset, industry leadership and passion for people are unmatched. Under his leadership, B. Braun will continue making a lasting difference for the millions of patients and providers who depend on our products and services.”

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we’re uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

