Rezolute to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences in September 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for metabolic diseases related to chronic glucose imbalance, today announced that Nevan Charles Elam, CEO and Founder, will present at two upcoming virtual investment conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference – Monday, September 13, 2021, on demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET, corporate presentation

Annual Global Investment Conference – Monday, September 13, 2021, on demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET, corporate presentation Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit – Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 2:55 p.m. ET, fireside chat

Webcasts of both presentations will be available on the “IR Calendar” page within the Investors section of the Rezolute website at https://ir.rezolutebio.com/ir-calendar. A replay of each webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is developing transformative therapies for metabolic diseases related to chronic glucose imbalance. The Company’s lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in Phase 2b development for treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. The Company is also developing RZ402, an orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by Rezolute, Inc. and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Media and Investor Contact

Argot Partners

rezolute@argotpartners.com

212-600-1902



