Genetown

Revvity to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 21, 2024 | 
2 min read

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) today announced it will present at the following investor conferences in February and March 2024.

Citi’s 2024 Unplugged MedTech and Life Sciences Access Day - New York City, NY
Thursday, February 29, 2024
8:00 a.m. ET - Max Krakowiak, senior vice president and chief financial officer

TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference – Boston, MA
Monday, March 4, 2024
9:10 a.m. ET - Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer

Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference – Orlando, FL
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
9:15 a.m. ET - Max Krakowiak

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference – Miami, FL
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
9:30 a.m. ET - Prahlad Singh

KeyBanc 4th Annual Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum - Virtual
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
9:00 a.m. ET– Yves Dubaquie, senior vice president, diagnostics and Steve Willoughby, senior vice president, investor relations & ESG

Attendees will receive an update on the Company and its strategic priorities.

Live audio webcasts will be available on the Events section of the Company’s website. Replays of the presentations will be posted on the Revvity Investor Relations website after the events and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2023 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Steve Willoughby
steve.willoughby@revvity.com

Media Relations:
Chet Murray
(781) 663-5719
chet.murray@revvity.com

Source: Revvity

