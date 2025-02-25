Integra Therapeutics, first company to move into Advanced Therapies Platform at SJD Barcelona Children’s Hospital



Dr Avencia Sánchez-Mejías and Dr Mrc Güell, Co-Founders of Integra Therapeutics, with Dr Alessandra Magnani, director of the Advanced Therapies Platform at SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital

Integra Therapeutics, a global leader in creating latest-generation gene-writing tools to make advanced therapies safer and more effective, has moved its headquarters to the new Advanced Therapies Platform at SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital.

It is the first company to be located in this advanced therapies center that occupies 1,280 square meters in the Pediatric Cancer Center at SJD Hospital and has a research and development area for new therapies, and a manufacturing area for cell therapy, gene therapy and tissue engineering medications.

The new center is part of a joint immunotherapy platform with Hospital Clínic Barcelona and is a member of the Catalan advanced therapies network promoted by Biocat, of the Spanish CERTERA and TERAV consortia promoted by the Carlos III Health Institute and of a European consortium to produce CAR-T cells for pediatric oncohematology.

“We’re very happy to have our headquarters in the new Advanced Therapies Platform at SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital because it is a strategic location and perfect springboard for Integra Therapeutics to continue its growth. FiCAT, our gene-insertion technology, makes it possible to develop safer, more powerful cell therapies with simplified industrial production that will allow for synergies with the production activities of the Advanced Therapies Platform,” explains Dr Avencia Sánchez-Mejías, CEO and Co-Founder of Integra Therapeutics.

Integra Therapeutics currently has a multidisciplinary team of 20 professionals from 8 countries and is developing its first gene therapy product for pediatric patients with serious genetic diseases.

Integra Therapeutics has developed the FiCAT gene-writing platform to develop cell therapies for autoimmune and oncology diseases and gene therapies for rare diseases. The company recently announced a licensing deal with Lithuanian company Caszyme that will lead to FiCAT 2.0, and also that the company will receive €10.5 million from the European Commission.

Integra Therapeutics is a biotech company that creates cutting-edge gene-writing tools to improve the safety and efficacy of advanced therapies. Integra was founded in 2020 by Dr Marc Güell and Dr Avencia Sánchez-Mejías as a spin-off of the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF). It is headquartered in Barcelona. It has secured the backing of international investors (AdBio Partners, Columbus Venture Partners, Invivo Capital, and Takeda Ventures) and organizations in the health and biomedical sector. It earned My Green Lab sustainability certification in 2023.