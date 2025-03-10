Diabetes Research Institute Welcomes Dr. Dirk Homann to Esteemed Team of Scientists Leading Cure-Focused Diabetes Research

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As one of the largest and most comprehensive research centers dedicated to curing diabetes, the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine (UM-DRI) today announced that Dirk Homann, MD, PhD, has joined its prestigious team of scientific researchers as a newly appointed Professor of Medicine, specializing in the immunology of type 1 diabetes (T1D). Dr. Homann brings nearly two decades of experience as a trained physician and immunologist/virologist with a long-standing interest in autoimmune and infectious disease, particularly in T cell immunity.





“Dr. Homann is an extraordinary addition to our DRI team as we continue to advance our mission to accelerate a cure for T1D,” said Matthias von Herrath, MD, Scientific Director of the DRI. “I had the privilege of working closely with Dirk during his fellowship at The Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla and am excited to collaborate with him as he focuses on the development, adaptation and optimization of therapeutic strategies that effectively curtail T cell responses with curative intent.”

Over the past decade, Dr. Homann has expanded his research to encompass a broader context of pancreatic islet cell biology and histopathology in human T1D, as well as launched multiple collaborative efforts to better leverage complementary expert knowledge, access to unique technology and more effective implementation of research strategies.

Dr. Homann has led important research discoveries, such as elucidating the remarkable malleability of T cell memory, clarifying the role of viral infections – including SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19, in T1D pathogenesis – as well as revising and refining the natural history of T1D.

“I’m proud to join the incredible team of scientists at the DRI, which offers an outstanding environment to advance clinical research while also fostering a vibrant, multidisciplinary community of dedicated investigators working together,” said Dr. Homann. “Much of my work has focused on the identification of cellular and soluble biomarkers for T1D risk, development and progression, as well as on improved analysis approaches to pancreatic histopathology throughout the natural history of T1D progression. As a faculty member of the DRI, I look forward to building on that research to address pressing gaps in diabetes knowledge and becoming more involved in clinical trials to advance treatment options.”

Prior to joining the DRI, Dr. Homann served as a Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, as well as an Associate Professor at the University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus. He earned his medical degree from the Freie Universitat in Berlin and completed his postdoctoral fellowship at The Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, CA, where he trained under Dr. von Herrath and others. Dr. Homann also received his Master of Arts from the Universitat der Kunste in Berlin.

About the Diabetes Research Institute and Foundation

The DRI is a comprehensive, multidisciplinary research center and recognized world leader in the field. By working in close collaboration with cure-focused partners in real-time across the globe, we can accelerate the pace of discovery and ensure that the best ideas are quickly translated into actionable clinical research.

The DRI Foundation (DRIF), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, is the organization of choice for those who are serious, passionate and committed to preventing and curing diabetes. Our mission – to provide the DRI with the funding necessary to advance critical research – is a testament to the belief that tomorrow is not soon enough to change the lives of people living with diabetes.

DRIF donors support researchers with funding necessary to initiate critical cure-focused research, thus better positioning our scientists to compete for additional research funding. Donor support is also an important source of bridge funding, which researchers utilize to cover funding gaps and to accelerate the translation of novel research into transformational therapies for patients. Private philanthropic support is the backbone of the DRI’s ability to innovate. For more information, please visit www.diabetesresearch.org or call 800-321-3437.

Contacts



Media Contact:

Michael Myers, Chief Communications Officer

Diabetes Research Institute Foundation

(847) 208-6920 or mmyers@drif.org