Dr. Samuel A. Joseph Jr. Named Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at HCA/USF Orthopaedic Program

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Spine Institute proudly announces that its founder, Dr. Samuel A. Joseph Jr., has been appointed as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the HCA/USF Orthopaedic Program. This prestigious appointment highlights Dr. Joseph’s dedication to advancing spine care and mentoring the next generation of orthopedic specialists.

Dr. Joseph, a leader in minimally invasive and complex spine surgery, will bring his wealth of experience and innovative approach to the academic setting, enhancing the educational experience of residents and medical professionals in the field of orthopedic surgery. His appointment reflects his commitment to clinical excellence, research, and education.

Further solidifying his contributions to the field, Dr. Joseph, alongside residents Dr. Lauren Edge and Dr. Nathan Elder, recently presented at the esteemed Spine Summit meeting this past weekend. This event provided an opportunity to showcase cutting-edge advancements in spine surgery and engage in meaningful discussions with peers and thought leaders in the field.

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Joseph’s continued achievements and his new role at HCA/USF Orthopaedics,” said a representative of Joseph Spine Institute. “His commitment to excellence in patient care, research, and education makes him an invaluable asset to the program and the broader medical community.”

For more information about Dr. Joseph and the Joseph Spine Institute, visit josephspine.com or contact Rebecca Carter at rcarter@josephspine.com.

About Joseph Spine Institute:

Joseph Spine Institute is a premier spine care facility specializing in advanced surgical and non- surgical treatments for spinal conditions. Led by Dr. Samuel A. Joseph Jr., the institute is committed to pioneering innovative techniques and providing personalized, cutting-edge care for patients with spine disorders.

