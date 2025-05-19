Oligo Factory Launches Low-Scale Oligo Synthesis Capability to Broaden Support for Therapeutic and Diagnostic Researchers and Developers

Appoints new CEO and VP of Commercial to drive commercial expansion and portfolio strategy

HOLLISTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Oligo--Oligo Factory, a leading science-driven provider of high-quality custom DNA and RNA oligonucleotides for therapeutic, diagnostic, and life science applications, today announced the launch of its new low-scale oligo synthesis capability. This expansion enhances the company’s ability to broaden support for the development lifecycle of oligo-based therapeutics, including discovery, preclinical and toxicology studies, as well as molecular diagnostic applications. Oligo Factory will showcase its new and comprehensive FactorTx™ for Therapeutics product portfolio, which includes low- and mid-scale oligo synthesis scales, at TIDES USA, taking place May 19–22 in San Diego.

Oligo Factory has also strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Luke Dannenberg, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer, and Baiju Parikh as Vice President of Commercial to drive commercial expansion and broaden its portfolio strategy.

“Oligonucleotides are uniquely positioned to address diseases at their genetic root. By targeting specific RNA or DNA sequences, they offer a powerful therapeutic approach for conditions with a known genetic basis—many of which currently have no cure,” said Dannenberg. “For nearly two decades, Oligo Factory has earned a reputation for delivering the highest quality custom oligos, backed by exceptional service and deep technical expertise. With the launch of our new low-scale synthesis capability and rapid turnaround times, we’re enabling therapeutic developers to accelerate innovation and bring life-changing treatments to patients faster.”

Oligo Factory’s new low-scale synthesis capability gives researchers the flexibility to order single oligos or small prototype batches, at volumes as low as 50 nmol with the same speed, service, and technical excellence that have long defined the company’s larger-scale production.

By offering high-quality, customizable oligos at a lower scale, Oligo Factory helps accelerate discovery, scaling up with customers on their GMP journey (ICH Q7 and ISO 13485) and clinical development, reduce costs and waste, and expedite rapid iteration during critical phases of R&D. With deep expertise in complex and hard-to-manufacture oligos, these expanded capabilities position Oligo Factory as an agile, high-value alternative to larger suppliers that often struggle to meet the specialized needs of therapeutic companies, diagnostic companies, research institutions, and life science platform and tool developer companies.

Purpose-Built Oligo Solutions for Therapeutics, Diagnostics, and Life Sciences

The company also unveiled its newly branded FactorTx™, FactorDx™, and FactorLS™ portfolios, offering tailored oligo solutions for three key markets: therapeutics, diagnostics, and life science research. The Factor portfolios reflect Oligo Factory’s strategic shift toward a more market-driven approach, providing researchers and developers with scalable, high-quality oligos at the speed, flexibility, and customization required to advance innovation.

FactorTx ™ : RUO and GMP-grade (ICH Q7) custom oligos to enable R&D teams to accelerate the development of oligo-based medicines.

RUO and GMP-grade (ICH Q7) custom oligos to enable R&D teams to accelerate the development of oligo-based medicines. FactorDx ™ : Custom oligos manufactured under ISO 13485 standards to support molecular diagnostic assay development and commercialization.

Custom oligos manufactured under ISO 13485 standards to support molecular diagnostic assay development and commercialization. FactorLS™: High-quality RUO-grade (ISO 9001) oligos to accelerate the development of the platforms and life science tools that support PCR/qPCR, Next-Generation Sequencing, ISH, industrial, and AgBio applications.

In addition to expanding its portfolio, Oligo Factory has significantly enhanced its manufacturing infrastructure and quality systems to comply with ICH Q7 guidelines (GMP for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and ISO 13485:2016 compliance (diagnostics), advancing product consistency, quality, and traceability for pharmaceutical and biotechnology applications, such as drug discovery, therapeutic development, and diagnostic testing.

The company's new state-of-the-art, 13,000-square-foot facility in Holliston, Massachusetts has expanded the company's synthesis capacity by 12-fold and purification and lyophilization capabilities by 10-fold, positioning the company for continued growth.

“Our small-scale synthesis capability is built on the same foundation of expertise and quality that supports therapeutic developers. This expansion also allows us to better meet the growing needs of the molecular diagnostics market, including qPCR and next-generation sequencing applications,” said Parikh. “By offering flexible, high-quality oligo production at smaller scales, we’re enabling innovators across the life sciences to develop, validate, and launch both research tools and regulated diagnostic kits.”

Commercial Leadership Expanded to Drive Strategic Growth

Dannenberg was appointed CEO earlier this year, bringing more than 18 years of operational and commercial leadership in diagnostics, biotechnology, and life sciences. Previously, he served as Business Development Director, Diagnostics at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and held senior positions at Foundation Medicine and Roche Diagnostics in several global roles, where he led international teams in NGS sample prep product development and commercialization. Dannenberg also worked in Jordan and UAE with Roche Diagnostics where he led regional strategic marketing and sales support across 10 markets in the Middle East. Dannenberg holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Indiana University School of Medicine and a B.S. in Molecular Biology from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Parikh joins Oligo Factory as Vice President of Commercial, bringing over two decades of sales and product management experience related to molecular diagnostics, genomics, and precision medicine. Prior to Oligo Factory, Parikh founded InterpretBio, a consultancy focused on developing market strategies for precision medicine companies, and held senior leadership roles at IBM Watson for Genomics, GenomOncology, and Roche Diagnostics. His expertise lies in strategic go-to-market planning, optimizing product-to-market fit, and developing high-level market expansion strategies. Parikh has a proven track record of aligning commercial initiatives with market demands, ensuring the successful introduction and adoption of innovative precision medicine solutions. Parikh holds a B.S. in Biology from the University of Cincinnati.

About Oligo Factory

Oligo Factory’s mission is to empower and accelerate scientific discovery and the development of innovative solutions that drive healthcare forward. Committed to shaping the future of science and medicine, Oligo Factory supports therapeutics, diagnostics and life sciences tool developers with high-quality custom oligos delivered at the speed and scale required to power their scientific discoveries, clinical development programs and commercial needs. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts, Oligo Factory continues to set industry standards while championing its core values of innovation, collaboration, quality, integrity, rigorous regulatory compliance, and sustainability. For more information, visit: www.oligofactory.com or LinkedIn.

