Creative Proteomics Unveils Cutting-Edge N-terminal Edman Degradation Service for Advanced Protein Sequencing

Creative Proteomics, a global leader in proteomics and bioanalytical services, has launched its state-of-the-art N-terminal Edman Degradation service, offering researchers a precise and reliable solution for protein sequence analysis. This service leverages the classic Edman Degradation method, refined with modern technology, to deliver unparalleled accuracy in determining the N-terminal sequences of proteins and peptides.

The N-terminal Edman Degradation technique, developed by Pehr Edman in the 1950s, remains a cornerstone of protein sequencing. It involves the sequential removal and identification of amino acids from the N-terminus of a polypeptide chain, providing unambiguous sequence data that is critical for understanding protein structure and function. While mass spectrometry has become a dominant tool in proteomics, Edman Degradation continues to play a vital role, particularly for short peptides, low-abundance proteins, and samples with complex modifications.

Creative Proteomics’ service stands out for its exceptional sensitivity, accuracy, and versatility. Utilizing advanced sequencers, the company can detect amino acids at the picomole level, making it ideal for analyzing challenging samples. The service is applicable to a wide range of protein types, including modified and complex samples, and is supported by customized protocols tailored to meet specific research needs. Whether for academic studies, industrial applications, or pharmaceutical quality control, Creative Proteomics provides end-to-end support, from sample preparation to data interpretation, ensuring seamless integration into research workflows.

The applications of N-terminal Edman Degradation are vast and impactful. In drug development, it is used to verify the N-terminal sequences of therapeutic proteins, ensuring proper folding and functionality. In biomarker discovery, it helps characterize N-terminal modifications that may serve as disease markers. For protein engineering, it validates the integrity of recombinant proteins and engineered constructs. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in quality control, ensuring the consistency and purity of protein-based pharmaceuticals.

The process begins with the purification of the target protein or peptide. The N-terminal amino acid is labeled with phenyl isothiocyanate (PITC), cleaved, and identified using high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). This cycle is repeated sequentially to determine the N-terminal sequence. Creative Proteomics’ advanced sequencers can analyze up to 50 amino acids in a single run, delivering precise and reliable results that are essential for advancing research and development.

“In the rapidly evolving field of proteomics, understanding protein structure is fundamental to unlocking biological insights and driving innovation,” said the Senior Scientist at Creative Proteomics. “Our N-terminal Edman Degradation Service empowers researchers with a robust and reliable tool to uncover critical details about protein function and modification, paving the way for groundbreaking discoveries in science and medicine.”

Creative Proteomics is committed to advancing proteomics research through innovative technologies and services. The launch of its N-terminal Edman Degradation Service underscores this commitment, providing researchers with a powerful tool to address complex protein sequencing challenges.

