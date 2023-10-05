SUBSCRIBE
Report: Recruitment Market Update, 2023 Q3

October 5, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

This labor market report examines Q3 life science job market trends and the recruitment outlook for Q4 and beyond.

More companies reported that they made layoffs between July and September than in previous quarters. Additionally, fewer companies reported that they were actively hiring this quarter than any other this year. Workplace culture and employee engagement are predictable additional challenges.

This report examines Q3 life science job market trends and the recruitment outlook for Q4 and beyond. BioSpace investigates:

  • How many companies are actively recruiting, and outlook for Q4
  • Recruitment outlook look like for 2024
  • What challenges talent acquisition and human resources teams are currently facing
  • Job posting and application trends by industry and discipline

Download your free copy of BioSpace’s Recruitment Market Update below.

