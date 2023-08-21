Report: Recruitment Market Update, 2023 Q2

This report examines Q2 life science job market trends and the recruitment outlook for Q3.

Layoffs cooled off in the second quarter of 2023, though economic challenges continue to force some organizations to pivot their business and recruitment plans. Though the majority of organizations have reported that they are actively recruiting, a significant number admit that the economic environment has required them to decrease or completely halt their recruitment plans.

In this report:

How many companies are actively recruiting, and will they have more or fewer open roles next quarter?

How have recruitment activities pivoted due to a challenging market?

Volume of jobs posted vs job applications by segment

Download your free copy of BioSpace’s Recruitment Market Update below.