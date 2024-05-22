SUBSCRIBE
Repligen Corporation to Present at Upcoming June 2024 Investor Conferences

Repligen Corporation, a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, announced that it will be presenting at the following June investor conferences.

  • William Blair’s 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference being held in Chicago from June 4 – 6, 2024. Tony J. Hunt, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present a company overview on June 5 at 12:00 p.m. CT.
  • Jefferies’ Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York from June 5 – 6, 2024. Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Commercial Officer and Jason K. Garland, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in an analyst-led discussion on June 6 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference presentations will be accessible through Repligen’s Investor Relations website at www.repligen.com, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the event.

About Repligen Corporation
Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the our company see our website at www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Repligen Contact:
Sondra S. Newman
Global Head of Investor Relations
(781) 419-1881
investors@repligen.com


