Biotech Beach

Replicate Bioscience to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

March 1, 2024 | 
2 min read

Replicate Bioscience will be participating in the following upcoming investor meetings.

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicate Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage company pioneering novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology to expand applications of RNA vaccines and other treatments, will be participating in the following upcoming investor meetings:

  • 44th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference in Boston, M.A.
    • Date: Monday, March 4 - Wednesday, March 6, 2024
    • Replicate Participants: Nathaniel Wang, CEO; Rachael Lester, CBO
  • Cantor Fitzgerald Private Company Showcase (Webinar Series)
    • Webinar Title: Virtual Fireside chat with Josh Schimmer (Webcast replay will be available on the Replicate website or via Cantor)
    • Presenter: Nathaniel Wang, CEO
    • Date and time: Tuesday, March 21st at 2:00 pm ET

Replicate leadership will also present at the following upcoming scientific meetings:

  • 2024 RNA Leaders Europe Congress in Basel, Switzerland
    • Presentation title: Next generation self-replicating RNA drive major improvements to clinical bioactivity while retaining strong safety profile
    • Presenter: Nathaniel Wang, CEO
    • Date and time: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 11:45 am CET
  • World Vaccine Congress 2024 in Washington, D.C.
    • Workshop title: RNA – From Vaccines to Therapeutics
    • Presenter: Andrew Geall, CDO
    • Date and time: Monday, April 1, 2024 at 10:00 am ET
    • Presentation title: Outstanding Clinical Performance from a Next Generation srRNA Vaccine
    • Presenter: Zelanna Goldberg, CMO
    • Date and time: Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 12:00 pm ET

About Replicate Bioscience

Replicate Bioscience, an Apple Tree Partners portfolio company, is a clinical-stage company amplifying the power of RNA therapeutics by pioneering its novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology to overcome the shortcomings of existing mRNA approaches, with potential improvements in bioactivity at lower doses, induction of more robust and durable immune responses, and improved tolerability. Replicate’s off-the-shelf srRNAs contain two components: virally derived genetic code to drive controlled and self-limiting amplification, and the RNA encoding therapeutic proteins. The company’s library of viral vectors, selected for driving robust and sustained protein expression and orders-of-magnitude improved performance over linear mRNA, allow for the development of treatments in applications including oncology, infectious disease, and autoimmunity. Differentiated by a team of srRNA experts, a customizable library of synthetic srRNA vectors, and end-to-end development capabilities, Replicate is uniquely positioned to finally expand the reach of RNA treatments toward widespread use in infectious disease, immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease, and more. Visit us at replicatebioscience.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/replicate-bioscience-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-and-scientific-conferences-302077058.html

SOURCE Replicate Bioscience
Events
