Replicate Bioscience to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

Replicate Bioscience will be participating in the following upcoming investor meetings.
SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicate Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage company pioneering novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology to expand applications of RNA vaccines and other treatments, will be participating in the following upcoming investor meetings:
Replicate leadership will also present at the following upcoming scientific meetings:
About Replicate Bioscience
Replicate Bioscience, an Apple Tree Partners portfolio company, is a clinical-stage company amplifying the power of RNA therapeutics by pioneering its novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology to overcome the shortcomings of existing mRNA approaches, with potential improvements in bioactivity at lower doses, induction of more robust and durable immune responses, and improved tolerability. Replicate’s off-the-shelf srRNAs contain two components: virally derived genetic code to drive controlled and self-limiting amplification, and the RNA encoding therapeutic proteins. The company’s library of viral vectors, selected for driving robust and sustained protein expression and orders-of-magnitude improved performance over linear mRNA, allow for the development of treatments in applications including oncology, infectious disease, and autoimmunity. Differentiated by a team of srRNA experts, a customizable library of synthetic srRNA vectors, and end-to-end development capabilities, Replicate is uniquely positioned to finally expand the reach of RNA treatments toward widespread use in infectious disease, immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease, and more. Visit us at replicatebioscience.com.
