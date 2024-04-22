Replicate Bioscience Announces Oral Presentations at the 2024 American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicate Bioscience, Inc. a clinical-stage company pioneering novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology for use in infectious disease, oncology, autoimmune disease, and more, today announced acceptance of two oral presentations at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, May 7-11 in Baltimore, Maryland. Presentation Details: The full abstracts are now available through the ASGCT conference website. Title: Novel Self-Replicating RNA Vectors Broaden Therapeutic Window and Expand Use Outside of Vaccines

Session Title: Emerging Viral Vectors

Location and Time: Ballroom 4, Thursday, May 9, 5:15 PM - 5:30 PM ET

Abstract: 204

Presenter: Parinaz (Paris) Aliahmad

Summary: Ultra-low doses of optimized srRNA vectors achieved immunization with protective antibody titers with minimal reactogenicity in a preclinical influenza model. This broadened therapeutic window presents the opportunity to use these vectors for many clinical applications. Title: Single and Low Dose Self-Replicating RNA Vaccine Provides Effective Immune Protection Against Rabies in Healthy Volunteers

Session Title: Vector Product Engineering, Development, and Manufacturing (excluding AAV)

Location and Time: Room 314-317, Saturday, May 11, 10:15 AM - 10:30 AM ET

Abstract: 408

Presenter: Zelanna Goldberg

Summary: RBI-4000, an srRNA vector encoding the rabies glycoprotein encapsulated in a lipid nanoparticle, is the first clinical demonstration of next-generation srRNA technology. Interim analysis of a Phase 1 trial demonstrate that all doses were well tolerated and that RBI-4000 was immunogenic at all dose levels tested, conferring protection with a single, low dose. About Replicate Bioscience

Replicate Bioscience, an Apple Tree Partners portfolio company, is a clinical-stage company amplifying the power of RNA therapeutics by pioneering its novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology to overcome the shortcomings of existing mRNA approaches, with potential improvements in bioactivity at lower doses, induction of more robust and durable immune responses, and improved tolerability. Replicate’s off-the-shelf srRNAs contain two components: virally derived genetic code to drive controlled and self-limiting amplification, and the RNA encoding therapeutic proteins. The company’s library of viral vectors, selected for driving robust and sustained protein expression and orders-of-magnitude improved performance over linear mRNA, allow for the development of treatments in applications including oncology, infectious disease, and autoimmunity. Differentiated by a team of srRNA experts, a customizable library of synthetic srRNA vectors, and end-to-end development capabilities, Replicate is uniquely positioned to finally expand the reach of RNA treatments toward widespread use in infectious disease, immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease, and more. Visit us at www.replicatebioscience.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/replicate-bioscience-announces-oral-presentations-at-the-2024-american-society-of-gene--cell-therapy-asgct-annual-meeting-302123737.html SOURCE Replicate Bioscience