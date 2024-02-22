ReNAgade Therapeutics to Present at the Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ReNAgade Therapeutics, a company unlocking the limitless potential for RNA medicines, today announced that Amit D. Munshi, Chief Executive Officer, will virtually present at the Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 9:35 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the event will be available in the “News” section of the Company’s website at https://renagadetx.com/news/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation date.

About ReNAgade Therapeutics

ReNAgade exists to unlock the potential for RNA medicines to treat disease anywhere in the body. We combine our novel RNA delivery platforms with a comprehensive RNA platform allowing for an all-RNA system for coding, editing, and gene insertion to develop new medicines.

To accelerate the future of medicine, we bring together a team with deep RNA and delivery expertise to develop paradigm-shifting RNA medicines.

ReNAgade Therapeutics—RNA Without Limits

For more information about the company, its technologies, and its leadership, visit www.renagadetx.com.

