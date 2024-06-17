ReNAgade Therapeutics
Orna Therapeutics announced Thursday it is acquiring ReNAgade Therapeutics, which launched in May 2023 with $300 million in Series A financing and is on BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2024 startups to watch this year.
Plus, last week Richard Gonzalez announced his retirement from AbbVie, PhRMA appointed Gilead’s O’Day to chair its board and Joseph Papa became president and CEO of Emergent.
The Massachusetts-based startup’s goal is to develop RNA medicines that can treat diseases anywhere in the body using an “all-in-one” platform.
