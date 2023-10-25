SUBSCRIBE
Regeneron Announces Investor Conference Presentations - October 25, 2023

October 25, 2023 | 
1 min read

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) will webcast management participation as follows:

  • BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: Oncology at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium at 3:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • UBS Biopharma Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference at 2:30 p.m. GMT (9:30 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The sessions may be accessed from the “Investors & Media” page of Regeneron’s website at https://investor.regeneron.com/events-and-presentations. Replays and transcripts of the webcasts will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Regeneron
Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops, and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 35 years by physician-scientists, Regeneron’s unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous FDA-approved treatments and product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in Regeneron’s laboratories.
Regeneron’s medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center®, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about Regeneron, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Ryan Crowe
914.847.8790
ryan.crowe@regeneron.com


